

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's wholesale prices declined further in August, data from the from Statistics Austria showed on Monday.



The wholesale price index fell 4.0 percent year-on-year in August, following a 4.6 percent fall in July.



Prices for other mineral oil products declined 27.3 percent annually in August and those of old and residual materials decreased 14.7 percent.



Meanwhile, prices of watches and jewelry grew 23.2 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the wholesale prices increased 0.1 percent in August, after a 0.9 percent rise in the prior month.



