

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Costa Crociere, a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL, CCL.L, CUK), announced the cancellation of the arrival of its ships for the 2020-2021 season in South America. The company announced that all cruises aboard the Costa Fascinosa, Costa Luminosa and Costa Pacifica ships in South America, with embarkations scheduled for the period from November 2020 to April 2021, are canceled.



Costa also announced the opening of sales for the 2021-2022 season in South America on Sept. 8. The company will have two ships operating between December 2021 and April 2022 in the region. The Costa Favolosa will have its first regular cruise departing on December 5, 2021. Costa Pacifica will have cruises of seven and eight nights through the Prata region. On December 31, 2021, Costa Pacifica will dock at Copacabana beach for a New Year's Eve celebration.



