

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's manufacturing output rose for the second straight month in July, albeit at a softer pace, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.



Manufacturing output rose 8.8 percent month-on-month in July, after a 14.3 percent increase in June.



Industrial production increased 8.3 percent monthly in July, after an 13.7 percent rise in the previous month.



Production of other food products and food products registered the biggest output growth of 45.3 percent and 29.7 percent, respectively.



On an annual basis, manufacturing output grew 13.4 percent in July, after a 5.3 percent increase in the previous month.



Industrial production rose 12.9 percent year-on-year in July, after a 5.0 percent rise in the previous month.



Data also showed that the industrial turnover fell 1.0 percent monthly in July and gained 9.5 percent from a year ago.



