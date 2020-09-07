

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - On a day India overtook Brazil as the country second worst-hit by coronavirus, the United States recorded one of the lowest tolls in recent months in both new cases and deaths due to the pandemic.



With 33174 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of infections in the country rose to 6277902 as of Johns Hopkins University's latest update Monday.



406 COVID-infected deaths were reported in the same period, taking the national total to 185747.



These are the second lowest figures in 76 days.



The fall in new infections in the most populous states of California, Florida and Texas are reflected in the national total.



But COVID-19 cases are rising in 22 U.S. states, mostly the less-populated Midwest and Southern states, according to Reuters.



Meanwhile, US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams reminded state governments to get ready to distribute a COVID vaccine by November 1 'just in case' it is developed by that time.



India has become the country with the second-highest number of COVID cases after it recorded more than 90,000 new cases in the past 24 hours.



This is a national record in daily spike in India.



For the last seven days, an average of 75,000 new infections have been emerging in India per day.



On Monday, it increased to 90,802.



With a total of 4204613 cases, India surpassed Brazil, and is second only to the worst-affected country of the United States.



However, in the number of COVID-related deaths, India is still third (71642), behind Brazil (126650).



