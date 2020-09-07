

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY), an integrated pharmaceutical company, announced the launch of Fulvestrant Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL) per single-dose syringe, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Faslodex (fulvestrant) Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL), approved by the FDA. Faslodex is a trademark of the AstraZeneca group of companies.



Dr. Reddy's Laboratories said the company's Fulvestrant Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL) per single-dose syringe is available in a carton containing two 5 mL single-dose prefilled syringes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DR REDDYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de