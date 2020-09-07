

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency in five counties after a wildfire set 45,000 acres alight and cut off a popular reservoir in the state.



Emergency proclamation was issued for the counties of Fresno, Madera and Mariposa due to the Creek Fire; for San Bernardino County due to the El Dorado Fire; and for San Diego County due to the Valley Fire.



The Creek Fire began on Friday in the Sierra National Forest.



The fires have burned tens of thousands of acres, destroyed homes and forced thousands of residents to evacuate.



California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection had rescued more than 200 people who were trapped after the wildfire.



The Governor's Office urged people to reduce energy usage to prevent service interruptions. high temperatures and dry conditions are expected to continue, which, combined with extremely dry fuels, will further exacerbate the current wildfire situation in California.



Earlier last week, the Governor had proclaimed a State of Emergency for an Extreme Heat Event affecting California, causing near-record temperatures throughout state.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de