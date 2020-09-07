

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service has warned about an undetermined amount of imported cooked duck blood curds from China.



A recall was not requested because FSIS has been unable to contact the importer. The total amount of ineligible product is undetermined because the investigation is ongoing.



The product about which FSIS has issued a alert is 10.58 OZ. (300g), vacuum-packed packages containing 'Cooked Duck Blood Curds, DUCK BLOOD.'



The cooked duck blood curds product does not identify an eligible establishment number on its packaging and was not presented to FSIS for import re-inspection. FSIS has not received an official inspection certificate issued by the People's Republic of China to certify this product as eligible. Therefore, this product is ineligible to import into the U.S., making it unfit for human consumption.



Retailers who have purchased the product are urged not to sell it. Consumers who purchased the product should not consume it and properly discard it.



There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



