

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's foreign trade data for July. Exports are forecast to grow 5 percent on month and imports to grow 3.3 percent.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the pound and the franc, it held steady against the yen and the greenback.



The euro was worth 125.45 against the yen, 1.0834 against the franc, 0.8987 against the pound and 1.1806 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



