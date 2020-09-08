

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vistry Group Plc reported a loss before tax of 12.2 million pounds for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 compared to profit of 72.5 million pounds, previous year. Loss per share was 5.4 pence compared to profit of 41.9 pence. Adjusted profit before tax was 10.3 million pounds, down 86% from previous year. Before exceptional items and amortisation, earnings per share was 5.0 pence compared to 42.0 pence.



First half Group revenue was 606.4 million pounds, up 28% from last year. Adjusted revenue was 660.9 million pounds, an increase of 40%.



Vistry Group projects full year profit before tax to be in the range of 130 million pounds to 140 million pounds. The Group said it has the ability to deliver at least 310 million pounds of profit before tax in 2021.



The Board determined that no interim dividend was to be paid for the first half of 2020.



