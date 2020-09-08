

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Mail Plc (RMG.L) reported that its parcel volumes rose 34% during the five months ended 30 August 2020. The Group said the strong growth in parcel volumes is being driven by B2C and e-commerce. Revenue rose 33.1% from previous year. Letter revenue was down 21.5%, while addressed letter volumes (ex. elections) declined 28%.



For GLS, volumes rose 19%, while revenue increased 18.6% year on year, for the five month period. Adjusted operating margin was 8.1%.



Royal Mail recorded costs related to COVID-19 of 75 million pounds in the first five months.



