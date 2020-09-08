

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Getlink (GRPTY) reported that, for August 2020, Le Shuttle Freight transported 110,327 trucks, a decline of 7 percent from 118,570, prior year. In August 2020, Le Shuttle carried 267,942 passenger vehicles, a decline of 28 percent from 373,084, a year ago. Friday 14 August was one of the busiest days of the year, with 11,600 vehicles and 30,000 passengers transported on Le Shuttle services.



The Group noted that the publication of traffic figures for the month of September will be on 5 October 2020 before markets open.



