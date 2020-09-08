

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Eurostat publishes euro area revised GDP data. The statistical office is expected to confirm 12.1 percent sequential fall in the second quarter.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro climbed against the pound and the franc, it held steady against the yen and the greenback.



The euro was worth 125.54 against the yen, 1.0837 against the franc, 0.9014 against the pound and 1.1812 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



