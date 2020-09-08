

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) has agreed to divest a portfolio of select non-core prescription pharmaceutical products sold predominantly in Europe and Canada to Cheplapharm. Takeda will receive an upfront payment of approximately $562 million. The sale supports the company's continued divestiture program.



The company said the portfolio to be divested is comprised of non-core prescription pharmaceutical products in a variety of therapeutic categories sold predominantly in Europe and Canada. This includes Cardiovascular/Metabolic and Anti-Inflammatory products along with Calcium.



Takeda plans to use the proceeds from the transaction to reduce its debt and accelerate de-leveraging toward its target of 2x net debt/adjusted EBITDA within fiscal year 2021 to 2023.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de