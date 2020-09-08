

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CNX Resources Corp. (CNX) said it expects full year EBITDAX to be modestly above the high-end of the prior guidance range of $830-$900 million. Capital expenditures are anticipated near the midpoint of the guidance range of $470-$550 million. The company's 2020 FCF guidance was increased to approximately $350 million from prior guidance of $300 million.



CFO Don Rush said, 'While our near-term free cash flow allocation plan will continue to focus on debt reduction until we achieve a 1.5x leverage ratio, we are continuously evaluating our future capital allocation options, including direct shareholder returns in the form of buy backs and dividends, accelerating future development and/or other strategic plans that create value for our shareholders.'



