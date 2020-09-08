

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's exports and imports declined in July, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.



Exports excluding ships, aircraft and fuel fell a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent year-on-year in July, after a 3.5 percent rise in June.



Shipments to the EU decreased 2.9 percent, led by a 6.9 percent slump in demand from Germany. Exports to the UK grew 3.4 percent.



Imports decreased 1.8 percent annually in July, after a 5.7 percent increase in the preceding month.



The trade surplus excluding ships, aircraft and fuel was a seasonally adjusted DKK 7.1 billion in July.



The total trade balance registered a surplus of DKK 6.4 billion in July.



