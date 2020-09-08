

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania consumer price inflation rose in August, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 1.3 percent year-on-year in August, following a 1.0 percent increase in July and June.



Cost of education showed the biggest annual growth of 8.5 percent in August and those for health care gained 8.0 percent.



Prices for hotels, cafes and restaurants increased by 4.8 percent and those of furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance of the house rose 3.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in August, following a 0.3 percent decline in the previous month.



This was mainly due to decline in prices of clothing and footwear.



