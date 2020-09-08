

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?



In the Green



1. Biocept Inc. (BIOC) is up over 800% at $4.97 in pre-market trading Tuesday as the company's stock is all set to begin trading on a 1-for-10 reverse stock split basis today.



2. Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) is up over 10% at $9.70 in pre-market trading Tuesday. The company's investigational COVID-19 treatment, a plasma-derived hyperimmune IgG therapy, is under a phase I/II trial in Israel.



3. Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) is up over 68% at $46 in pre-market hours Tuesday as the company awaits topline results from its PEDFIC 1 phase III clinical trial today. PEDFIC 1 is evaluating the efficacy and safety of lead candidate Odevixibat for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis.



4. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) is up 9% at $1.10 in pre-market trading Tuesday. The company is slated to report topline data from a phase III study of Lenabasum for treatment of systemic sclerosis, dubbed RESOLVE-1 and results from a phase IIb study of Lenabasum in cystic fibrosis this month.



5. BioNTech SE (BNTX) is up more than 7% at $62.91 in pre-market hours today. The company received clearance from the German regulatory authority yesterday to begin a Phase 2/3 clinical trial of BNT162b2 vaccine candidate for COVID-19 in Germany. The vaccine is being developed in partnership with Pfizer.



In the Red



1. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) is down more than 6% at $0.55 in pre-market hours today, adding to Friday's loss of over 28%. On Friday, the company announced the pricing of a $7.0 million registered direct offering. The registered direct offering and concurrent private placement are expected to close on or about September 9, 2020.



