Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
Top-Explorer erwirbt neue Gebiete direkt neben den Mega-Minen von Agnico-Eagle und Alamos Gold!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PSR2 ISIN: US09075V1026 Ticker-Symbol: 22UA 
Tradegate
08.09.20
13:41 Uhr
52,20 Euro
-2,76
-5,02 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIONTECH SE ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIONTECH SE ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,0452,1813:42
52,0352,2013:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BIOCEPT
BIOCEPT INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIOCEPT INC3,300-26,67 %
BIONTECH SE ADR52,20-5,02 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.