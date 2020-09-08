

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) announced Tuesday that its founder Alan Miller will step down as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 2021. Marc Miller, who currently serves as President, will become the new Chief Executive Officer.



Meanwhile, Alan Miller will continue to serve as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of UHS in addition to retaining certain other management responsibilities within the company.



Alan Miller will also continue to serve in his current role of Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT), a real estate investment trust founded by UHS.



He founded UHS in 1979 with six employees. UHS currently employs approximately 90,000 employees and operates through its subsidiaries close to 400 facilities located in 37 U.S. states, Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom.



Marc Miller, President since 2009, is the newly appointed CEO of UHS. He is a member of the UHS Board of Directors and serves on both the Executive Committee and the Finance Committee.



