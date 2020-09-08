ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales fell for the first time in three months in July, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Tuesday.
The retail sales value fell a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent month-on-month in July, after 10.2 percent rise in June.
Sales of non-foods declined 3.2 percent monthly in July and food sales fell 1.0 percent.
On an annual basis, retail sales fell 7.2 percent in July, following a 2.4 percent decrease in the previous month.
Online sales grew 11.6 percent yearly in July.
On a month-on-month basis, the retail sales volume decreased 3.1 percent in July, after a 10.1 percent rise in the preceding month.
In volume terms, retail sales fell 10.2 percent year-on-year in July, following a 3.6 percent decrease in the prior month.
