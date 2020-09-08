

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's producer prices declined for the sixth month in a row in August, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index fell 4.1 percent year-on-year in August, following a 4.0 percent decrease in July.



Prices in domestic market decreased 2.7 percent annually in August and those in foreign market fell 5.7 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 0.3 percent in August, after a 0.7 percent increase in the previous month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the trade deficit decreased to EUR 6.92 billion in June from EUR 7.45 billion in the same month last year.



In May, trade deficit was EUR 6.53 billion.



