

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended lower on Tuesday as stocks, led by those in the technology space, slipped amid concerns about growth after data showed euro zone GDP registered its sharpest decline on record in the second quarter.



worries about spikes in coronavirus cases in several parts across Europe, including Germany, France and the U.K., and rising possibilities of a no-deal Brexit too contributed to the weakness in European markets.



A sell-off in U.S. technology space that sent the Nasdaq crashing by about 2.5%, rendered European technology stocks weak. Energy stocks fell after crude oil prices shed more than 6.5% on weak outlook for energy demand.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 1.15%. Germany's DAX slid 1.01%, France's CAC 40 fell 1.59% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged down 0.12%. Switzerland's SMI ended lower by 0.46%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Turkey ended with sharp to moderate losses. Iceland ended flat.



In the U.K. market, EasyJet ended lower by about 5.6%. Whitbread lost more than 4%. Associated British Foods, Royal Dutch Shell, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Meggitt, BP, Melrose, Aveva Group, Barclays Group, Standard Chartered, Barratt Developments and Lloyds Banking Group lost 2 to 3.4%.



Royal Mail shares soared 25% after the company lifted its revenue target. JD Sports Fasion spurted more than 9% and Ds Smith gained about 8.4%.



Experian, Carnival, Hiscox, Aviva, Diageo, Reckit Benckiser, Smurfit Kappa Group and Hikma Pharmaceutical also ended with strong gains.



In Germany, Wirecard plunged more than 7%. Deutsche Bank, SAP, Lufthansa, Infineon Technologies, Thyssenkrupp and Allianz drifted down 1.3 5o 2.5%.



On the other hand, HeidelbergCement, Deutsche Post, BASF, Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen ended higher by 1 to 2.3%.



In the French market, Technip tumbled almost 8%. Societe Generale, STMicroElectronics, Airbus, Vinci, Safran, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Sodex, Cap Gemini and Engie lost 2 to 4%.



On the economic front, the euro area economy contracted less than initially estimated in the second quarter but the pace of decline was the most since the records began in 1995 due to the coronavirus containment measures adopted by the member countries, revised data from Eurostat revealed.



Gross domestic product fell by a record 11.8% sequentially but this was revised down from -12.1% estimated initially. GDP had contracted 3.7% in the first quarter.



The annual decline in GDP was revised to 14.7% from 15%. Nonetheless, this was the biggest fall since the series began in 1995 and followed a 3.2% drop in the first quarter of 2020.



Data from Destatis showed Germany's exports expanded for the third straight month in July but the rate of growth moderated more-than-expected. Exports climbed 4.7% on month in July, slower than the 14.9% increase in June. This was also weaker than the expected 5% increase.



Imports dropped to 1.1% from 7% a month ago. Economists had forecast a 3.3% rise.



As a result, the trade surplus rose to a seasonally adjusted EUR 18 billion from EUR 14.5 billion a month ago. The surplus was expected to climb to EUR 16 billion.



Data from the French Customs showed France's trade deficit decreased to EUR 6.994 billion from EUR 8.057 billion in June. In May, the shortfall was EUR 7.432 billion. In July 2019, the trade gap was EUR 5.162 billion.



Exports fell 25.4% year-on-year, but grew 9.6% from the previous month. Imports dropped 17.2% from a year ago, while they grew 5.1% from June.



UK retail sales increased in August driven by internet spending, reports said citing a monthly report from the British Retail Consortium on Tuesday. Total retail sales advanced 3.9% on yearly basis in August. Online food sales surged 42.4%, while in-store sales of non-food products declined 17.8%.



In Brexit news, U.K.'s top negotiator Frost has reportedly said they can no longer afford to go over well-trodden ground, while EU's chief Brexit negotiator Barnier issued a warning to UK's PM Johnson saying that if he remains in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement there will not be future free trade agreement.



