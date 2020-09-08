

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $86.80 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $124.99 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Lululemon Athletica Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $96.30 million or $0.74 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $902.94 million from $883.35 million last year.



Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q2): $902.94 Mln vs. $883.35 Mln last year.



