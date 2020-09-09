

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (DRREDDY, RDY), on Wednesday, announced the launch of over-the-counter or OTC Diclofenac Sodium Topical Gel 1%, the store brand version of Voltaren Arthritis Pain in the U.S. Market.



Dr. Reddy's Diclofenac Sodium Topical Gel, 1% (OTC), will soon be available in multiple pack sizes to allow consumers a variety of purchasing options.



According to Information Resources Incorporated or IRI, Voltaren Arthritis Pain brand had total U.S. retail sales of about $44 million since launch in May 2020.



Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, said, 'The launch of Dr. Reddy's Diclofenac Sodium Topical Gel, 1% (OTC), is an important addition to our Pain/ Analgesics portfolio of OTC products, and represents our continued commitment to the Private Label OTC space.'



'We are pleased to partner with Encube Ethicals to bring this product to market for the benefit of consumers,' Marc Kikuchi added.



