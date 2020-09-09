

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - European plane maker Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) announced Wednesday that Japanese helicopter operator Nakanihon Air has ordered one H215 heavy helicopter to shore up its capabilities for utility and aerial work.



The twin-engine, heavy-lift H215, which comes in the Super Puma helicopter family, is known for its high availability rate, performance, and competitive operating cost.



The H215, with a 4-axis dual duplex digital autopilot system in an intuitive glass cockpit, provides enhanced mission efficiency and safety while simplifying crew workload.



The rotorcraft consists of two versions, such as one tailored for multi-role operations and the other for aerial work and utility missions.



Nakanihon Air, which specialises in activities covering emergency medical services, electronic news gathering, and passenger and goods transportation in Japan, currently operates 45 Airbus helicopters.



Taku Shibata, President of Nakanihon Air, said, 'We believe the H215 offers the enhanced precision and stability we require, which will not only boost mission readiness but will also build up our fleet capabilities.'



