

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) announced that flu shots are now available at its 4,700+ pharmacies nationwide with new features and safety precautions for COVID-19.



The retailer is also launching a digital scheduler for customers to book an appointment for a flu shot at any one of Walmart's 4,700+ pharmacies for a fast and efficient visit. Walk-in appointments are also available, the company said.



'Flu shots are more important than ever in light of COVID-19. With our health care system facing the strain of the pandemic on top of the annual flu season, getting a flu shot can help lessen the burden on the health care industry while also protecting against at least one of the viruses affecting our well-being,' Dr. Tom Van Gilder, Walmart's Chief Medical Officer, said.



Additionally, Walmart stores will host in-store events nationwide on Tuesday mornings and Thursday afternoons to encourage customers to get their flu shots during their regularly scheduled shopping trips. These events commence on Thursday, September 10, at different times depending on the store's location. On Saturday, September 26, Walmart will host a flu shot Wellness Day from 10am to 2pm.



Walmart is also offering a special pharmacy hour for seniors and at-risk customers from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Tuesday mornings with flu shots available during this time frame.



Walmart's flu shots are administered by its pharmacy staff 'with no out-of-pocket costs from most major insurance plans.' The company offers flu shots to 1.5 million of its U.S. associates at no cost this year, regardless of their tenure with the company or insurance status.



On August 25, CVS Health Corp. (CVS) had announced the availability of flu shots at the nearly 10,000 CVS Pharmacy and about 1,100 MinuteClinic locations across the country. Both CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic, the retail health clinic of CVS Health inside select CVS Pharmacy and Target stores, offer convenient options for people of all ages to get their flu shot, seven days a week with expanded evening and weekend hours.



