

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air Products (APD) said it will be providing four of its MCR Main Cryogenic Heat Exchangers for Sonatrach's GL1Z LNG facility in Arzew, Algeria. These heat exchangers will replace four previous heat exchangers supplied by Air Products in the late 1970s. The company will be also responsible for overseeing the installation of the equipment and provide advisory services and engineering studies.



Air Products said the new exchangers will incorporate the latest advances in design and manufacture. The company will build the LNG heat exchangers at its Port Manatee, Florida manufacturing facility.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

