

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia trade surplus reached its highest level in nearly three years, figures from the statistical office showed Wednesday.



The trade surplus was EUR 200.5 million in July. This was the highest since September 2017 and the second highest in past ten years.



The decrease in value of trade with EU non-member countries was most affected by lower value of trade with products from the division petroleum and petroleum products, the agency said.



Exports fell 2.9 percent year-on-year in July and imports declined 10.9 percent.



