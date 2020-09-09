

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's foreign trade deficit narrowed in July, amid declines in both exports and imports, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.



The trade deficit fell to EUR 716 million in July from EUR 1.86 billion in the same month last year. In June, the deficit was EUR 836 million.



Exports fell 7.3 percent year-on-year in July, following a 9.8 percent decline in June.



Imports declined 21.2 percent annually in July, following a 22.6 percent fall in the previous month.



On a month-on-month basis, exports increased 17.0 percent and imports rose 11.8 percent.



