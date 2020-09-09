

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's jobless rate rose in August, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 5.2 percent in August from 5.1 percent in July. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 4.9 percent.



The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed rose to 121,200 persons in August from 118,600 in the preceding month.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, increased to 17.5 percent in August from 17.0 percent in the prior month.



