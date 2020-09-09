

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 10:00 am ET Wednesday, the Bank of Canada announces decision on interest rates. Economists forecast the benchmark rate to remain at 0.25 percent.



The loonie traded mixed against its major rivals before the decision. While it fell versus the euro and the aussie, it climbed against the greenback and the yen.



The loonie was worth 80.44 versus the yen, 1.5599 versus the euro, 1.3196 versus the greenback and 0.9595 versus the aussie at 9:55 am ET.



