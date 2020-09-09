

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A member of the Norwegian parliament has nominated US President Donald Trump for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.



Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the far-right Progress Party, nominated the billionaire-turned politician for one of the world's most coveted awards for helping to broker the Israel-UAE peace deal, FOX News reported.



In his nomination letter submitted to the Nobel Committee, Tybring-Gjedde lauded Trump for his efforts toward resolving protracted conflicts worldwide.



'For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,' Fox News quoted Tybring-Gjedde as saying.



'As it is expected other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE, this agreement could be a game changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity,' the nomination letter reads.



'I'm not a big Trump supporter. The committee should look at the facts and judge him on the facts - not on the way he behaves sometimes. The people who have received the Peace Prize in recent years have done much less than Donald Trump. For example, Barack Obama did nothing,' he told FOX News Radio.



Under a US-brokered peace deal that Trump announced on August 13, Israel agreed to suspend declaring sovereignty over occupied land of the Palestinians. As part of the deal, both the countries agreed to establish full diplomatic relations.



This is the second time that Tybring-Gjedde suggests Trump for Nobel peace prize. He had nominated Trump in 2018, after his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.



The veteran lawmaker is currently chairman of the Norwegian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.



The nomination comes with barely two months remaining for the U.S. presidential election. However, it is not clear how solidly will this move help the Republican candidate as the nomination was not made by any prominent organization of reputation or mass support, but by an individual.



Trump's Twitter page was flooded with congratulatory messages and links to media reports citing the nomination news.



