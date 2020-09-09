TIDAL Music Streaming Now Integrated With Select Maserati

Drivers can Experience HiFi Sound via the Sonus Faber Audio System

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global music streaming and entertainment platform, TIDAL, announced a new integration with one of the world's most glamorous automotive manufacturers, Maserati. Select Maserati equipped with a Sonus Faber branded audio system will now have the TIDAL app pre-installed with a complimentary 12 or 3-month membership depending on vehicle.

"The Maserati collection of vehicles is unparalleled - customers have come to expect top of the line technology that elevates their experience while they travel," said Lior Tibon, TIDAL COO. "Our shared passion for innovation and quality has cultivated a partnership that will level up the driving experience for anyone that steps into a Maserati."

TIDAL's HiFi sound quality coupled with Maserati's Sonus Faber audio system, delivers the most elevated sound available in a vehicle, allowing drivers to experience music like they never have before. Without any compression of audio files, TIDAL's HiFi tier delivers tracks that highlight the depth of vocal range and the unique tones produced by each instrument in the studio. Through TIDAL HiFi members have access to the foremost innovations in sound quality. MC20 owners can access a complimentary three-month TIDAL HiFi subscription. The membership allows Maserati drivers the ability to listen to more than 60 million songs and thousands of expertly curated playlists by TIDAL's seasoned editorial team.

The new partnership allows Maserati drivers to integrate TIDAL into their everyday lives continuing the platform's commitment to providing its members with seamless listening and viewing experiences. Popular smart platform devices that TIDAL is compatible with include Waze, Plex, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Apple TV/Android TV, Apple CarPlay, Samsung Wearables and direct control with Sonos (Complete list here).

Additional collaborations by both brands to be announced throughout the partnership.

About TIDAL

TIDAL is an artist-owned global music and entertainment platform that brings artists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events. Available in 56 countries, the streaming service has more than 60 million songs and 250,000 high quality videos in its catalog along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. With the commitment of its owners to create a more sustainable model for the music industry, TIDAL is available in premium and HiFi tiers-recordings which includes Master Quality Authenticated (MQA), Sony's 360 Reality Audio recordings, and Dolby Atmos Music.