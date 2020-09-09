

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for GameStop Corp. (GME):



-Earnings: -$111.3 million in Q2 vs. -$415.3 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.71 in Q2 vs. -$4.15 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, GameStop Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$91.2 million or -$1.40 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.13 per share -Revenue: $942.0 million in Q2 vs. $1285.7 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GAMESTOP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de