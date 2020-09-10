

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NeuroMetrix to pay nearly $4 million to settle alleged deceptive claims related to its Quell, a wearable pain-relief device.



The U.S. Federal Trade Commission announced that it is sending refunds of nearly $3.86 million to consumers who bought Quell, l, a wearable device that supposedly would treat chronic pain throughout the body when placed below the knee. The refunds are part of a settlement the FTC reached in March with NeuroMetrix - the maker of Quell - over deceptive advertising.



According to the FTC, Massachusetts-based NeuroMetrix, Inc. and its CEO, Shai Gozani, sold Quell-a transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation device-to consumers, touting it as 'clinically proven' and 'FDA cleared' for widespread chronic pain relief.



The FTC says that the defendants lack scientific evidence to support widespread chronic pain-relief claims, and their claims about clinical proof and the scope of FDA clearance for this use are false.



NeuroMetrix, Inc. and its CEO agreed to pay $4 million to the Commission for refunds and to stop making the allegedly deceptive claims.



The FTC is using the settlement funds to send 2,144 refund checks and 67,998 refunds via PayPal to Quell purchasers. The average refund amount is $55.10 per customer.



