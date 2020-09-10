

PALO ALTO (dpa-AFX) - HP Inc. (HPQ) announced that Chief Financial Officer Steve Fieler is leaving the company for new role outside the company. The company also announced the appointment of Marie Myers as acting Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective October 1, 2020.



HP said it plans to initiate a comprehensive internal and external search for a permanent successor.



'Marie is a highly respected leader within HP whose financial acumen and operational rigor will serve her well in this important role,' said Enrique Lores, President & CEO, HP Inc.



As Chief Transformation Officer, Myers currently leads the company's IT and Transformation organization, focused on delivering cost savings and implementing technologies, tools and processes that support the company's corporate strategy.



Myers will continue to serve in her current role as she takes on these expanded responsibilities, the company stated.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de