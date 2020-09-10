

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - As per a report published in The Wall Street Journal, Kansas City Southern (KSU) has rejected a takeover offer from a Group of investors. The offer from Global Infrastructure Partners and the infrastructure arm of Blackstone was reportedly valued at $208 per share. Kansas City Southern believes the offer is undervalued.



Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south central U.S.



