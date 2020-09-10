

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British Land Company plc (BRLAF.PK, BTLCY.PK, BLND.L) announced the appointment of Simon Carter, currently Chief Financial Officer of British Land, as Chief Executive Officer effective November 18, 2020.



Simon Carter succeeds Chris Grigg, who has decided to step down as CEO and and from the British Land Board. Chris would step down as CEO following delivery of the company's 2021 interim results on November 18, 2020 and leave the Board and the company on December 31, 2020.



Simon has been the Chief Financial Officer at British Land since returning to the company in May 2018. He has a broad range of experience within the Real Estate and Finance sectors and was previously the Chief Financial Officer of Logicor, the pan-European logistics warehouse business.



The company noted that Simon's successor as Chief Financial Officer would be announced in due course.



