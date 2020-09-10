

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Grid plc (NG.L, NGG), an energy transmission and distribution company, Thursday announced the appointment of Paula Rosput Reynolds to succeed Peter Gershon as Chair.



Reynolds will join the Board on January 1, 2021 as Non-executive Director and Chair Designate. She will assume the role of Chair after a transitionary period and no later than the conclusion of the 2021 Annual General Meeting. Gershon will remain as Chair until this time.



Earlier, on January 30, Gershon had informed the Board of his intention to step down from the role.



Reynolds is currently Non-executive Director at General Electric Co. in the US and Senior Independent Director of BP plc where she also chairs the Remuneration Committee.



She is currently also a Non-executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee of BAE Systems plc but will step down from BAE prior to January 1, 2021.



Mark Williamson, Senior Independent Director of National Grid, who led the search, said, 'Paula has a highly successful track record as a chief executive across the energy and insurance industries and has over 20 years' experience as a non-executive director in both the UK and US across multiple sectors and businesses.'



