

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZOY.PK, AKZOY) announced that market headwinds have continued to ease during the recent months, and it now expects third-quarter total revenue to be close to previous year in constant currencies.



Although trends differ per region and segment, 'end market demand for Decorative Paints is strong in Europe and South America and continues to improve for Performance Coatings,' the company said.



