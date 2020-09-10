

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ricardo Plc (RCDO.L) reported a loss before tax of 5.3 million pounds for the full year ended 30 June 2020 compared to profit of 26.5 million pounds, previous year. Loss per share was 12.2 pence compared to profit of 36.9 pence. Underlying profit before tax declined to 15.6 million pounds from 37.0 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 21.3 pence compared to 53.5 pence.



Full year revenue was 352.0 million pounds, down 8 percent from previous year. Revenue was down 12% on an organic basis, after normalising the prior year result for the impact of RRA and REEP.



The Board has decided not to recommend a final dividend for the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RICARDO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de