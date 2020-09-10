

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Infrastructure investment company International Public Partnership (INPP.L) Thursday reported lower pre-tax profit for the half year, reflecting lower valuation of the portfolio overall due to uncertainty caused by Covid-19 as well as BeNEX transaction recognised in the prior period.



For the first half, the Group's IFRS profit before tax fell to 35.4 million pounds from last year's 83.7 million pounds. On a per share basis, earnings were 2.21 pence versus 5.64 pence last year.



Total income of the Group for the half year reached 51.5 million pounds, lower than last year's 100.4 million pounds.



In addition, the Group declared an interim dividend increase of 2.5 percent to 3.68 pence per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC PARTNERSHIPS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de