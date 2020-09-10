

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide (AIQUY.PK) said it has now entered into a business purchase agreement with Sasol for the company to acquire the oxygen production site in Secunda, South Africa. Air Liquide will own and operate the 16 air separation units of this site, with an installed capacity of 42,000 tons/day, in addition to the unit it already operates. The amount of the initial investment would be approximately 440 million euros.



With the acquisition, Air Liquide targets reduction of 30% to 40% in CO2 emissions arising from the oxygen production by 2030.



