

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's industrial production expanded for the third straight month but the pace of increase was the weakest in the current sequence of growth, the statistical office Insee reported Thursday.



Industrial production climbed 3.8 percent month-on-month, slower than the 13 percent increase posted in June. This was also weaker than the expected increase of 5 percent.



Likewise, manufacturing growth eased to 4.5 percent from 14.8 percent a month ago.



Mining and quarrying output remained flat in July and construction output expanded 5 percent in July.



Compared to February, the month ahead of the general lockdown, industrial output declined 7.1 percent and manufacturing output slid 7.9 percent.



In three months to July, industrial output and manufacturing output advanced 5 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively.



