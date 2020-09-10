

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Lowe's Canada said it is launching VIPpro program, designed to offer Lowe's Canada Pro customers an improved and integrated purchasing experience, with added flexibility and benefits. Pro customers will have access to the same discounts and advantages throughout the Lowe's Canada corporate store network, no matter the banner, as well as to a host of useful features on the new VIPpro mobile application.



Lowe's Canada also officially launched the VIPpro app. The new app allows VIPpro members to view their purchasing data, special offers, and profile information on their mobile device.



