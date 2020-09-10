

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production grew more than expected in July driven by capital and intermediate goods, data from the statistical office Istat showed Thursday.



Industrial output climbed 7.4 percent from June, when it was up 8.2 percent. Economists had forecast a monthly growth of 3.5 percent.



Capital goods output advanced 11.8 percent and intermediate goods output gained 7.7 percent. Production of consumer goods grew 6.2 percent. Meanwhile, energy output rose only 0.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, the decline in industrial production eased to calendar-adjusted 8 percent in July from 13.9 percent in June. Output was expected to decline 9.7 percent.



Unadjusted industrial output was also down by 8 percent in July.



