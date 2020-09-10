

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WHILL, Inc. (USA) is recalling WHILL Personal Electric Vehicles, Model Ci citing crash and injury hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.



The recall involves about 1,160 units of WHILL Model Ci vehicle, a personal mobility device that is powered by a lithium ion battery, and is occupant-controlled and motorized. It was manufactured in Taiwan by WHILL, Inc. (Japan), of Japan. The serial number of the recalled device ranges from C_1711188_US to C_1909011_US.



The vehicles were sold online at spinlife.com, scootaround.com, accessnsm.com and topmobility.com and other online retailers from November 2017 through September 2019 for about $4,500.



The agency noted that the vehicle's control pad can malfunction causing the power to turn on/off and the speed to increase/decrease, causing risks of crash and injury.



The recall was initiated after the San Mateo, California-based company received 15 reports of device malfunctions, but no reports of any injuries.



Consumers are urged to contact WHILL for a free replacement control pad.



In similar incidents, CFMOTO Powersports Inc. on September 3 recalled around 500 units of 2020 ZFORCE 950 Sport recreational off-highway vehicles citing fire risk.



Polaris Industries Inc. in July called back about 13,200 units of Ranger Off-Road Vehicles and PRO XD and Bobcat Utility Vehicles for crash hazard.



