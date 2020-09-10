

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices are swinging between gains and losses in a very narrow range Thursday morning as traders await European Central Bank's monetary policy announcement, due later in the day.



A weak dollar is supporting the yellow metal a bit. The dollar index is down 0.12% at 93.14.



Gold futures for December are down slightly at $1,954.30 an ounce, moving between $1,950.50 and $1,960.40.



Silver futures for December are rising $0.247 or 0.91% at $27.330 an ounce.



Data on U.S. jobless claims, wholesales sales and Conference Board's Coincidence Index and Leading Index are also due later in the day.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

