

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mixed U.S. futures point to a flat to lower opening on Wall Street Thursday morning. While the Dow and S&P futures are modestly lower, Nasdaq futures are moving up a bit.



The European Central Bank has left its interest rate and stimulus program unchanged although a stronger dollar put some pressure on the central bank's policymakers.



The central bank president Christine Lagarde's press conference is expected to provide some clues about whether any fine-tuning of the policy is in store in the foreseeable future.



Data on U.S. jobless claims, wholesales sales and Conference Board's Coincidence Index and Leading Index are also due later in the day.



Tesla (TSLA) shares are up sharply in pre-market trades, extending gains from previous session.



Shares of Game Stop (GME) are falling sharply after the company reported a bigger than expected loss for the second quarter and a sharp 27% drop in sales.



On Wednesday, stocks moved up sharply, regaining ground following the sell-off seen over the three previous sessions. The major averages all climbed firmly into positive territory but remain well off their recent highs.



The Dow jumped 439.58 points or 1.6 percent to 27,940.47, the Nasdaq soared 293.87 points or 2.7 percent to 11,141.56 and the S&P 500 surged up 67.12 points or 2 percent to 3,398.96.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de