

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - TRATON SE has announced an increase in its offer for the acquisition of all shares in Navistar not already held by the company to $43.00 per share. Previously, the offer was valued at a price $35.00 per Navistar share. TRATON already holds a stake of 16.8% in Navistar.



TRATON SE noted that the proposal is still in particular subject to TRATON and Navistar agreeing on the conclusion of a merger deal, the conduct of a due diligence, and the approval of the merger by the executive bodies and committees of TRATON and VOLKSWAGEN as well as the Board and the shareholder meeting of Navistar.



