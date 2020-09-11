

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis has published German final consumer price data for August at 2.00 am ET Friday. After the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro changed little against the pound, it dropped slightly against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was trading at 125.68 against the yen, 1.0769 against the franc, 0.9231 against the pound and 1.1837 against the greenback around 2:02 am ET.



